The Thomas Jefferson Independent boys tennis team improved to 7-0 on the season with a 9-0 win over Clever on Thursday afternoon at the TJ tennis courts.
In singles, Ian Ding defeated Cole Waisner 8-0, Prithvi Nagarajan defeated Jase Whiles 8-2, Tyler Brouhard defeated Dylan Dodds 8-0, Lala Qian defeated Anthony Dodds 8-0, Hari Nagarajan defeated Ryan McFail 8-0 and Devan Murali defeated Christian Sanderson 8-1.
Doubles action saw Ding and Brouhard defeat Waisner and Whiles 8-1, while Prithvi Nagarajan and Qian defeated Dylan Dodds and Anthony Dodds 8-1. Hari Nagarajan and Murali teamed up to defeat McFail and Sanderson 8-0.
Thomas Jefferson plays host to Joplin on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.