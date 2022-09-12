The Thomas Jefferson Independent girls tennis team improved to 5-0 on the season with a 9-0 win over Webb City on Monday at the TJ tennis courts.
In singles, Allison Ding defeated Kinzlea Smith 8-3, Jeanna Jeyaraj defeated Ally Ansley 8-1, Kyla Yang defeated Ayla McDonald 8-3, Warda Morsy defeated Brynlee Hollingsworth 8-2, Jessica Joseph defeated Averey Terry 8-0 and Mayson Solum defeated Avery Brown 8-1.
Doubles action saw Ding and Jeyaraj beat Smith and McDonald 8-1 while Yang and Solum beat Ansley and Hollingsworth 8-1. Morsy and Joseph downed Terry and Brown 8-1.
TJ plays host to Monett on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
