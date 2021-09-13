The Thomas Jefferson Independent volleyball team went the distance to pick up a 3-2 win over Lockwood on Monday in its home gymnasium.
The Cavaliers picked up set wins of 25-13, 25-17 and 15-9 while Lockwood claimed set wins of 25-11 and 25-18.
Nico Carlson recorded three kills and three blocks for TJ, while Mayson Solum added two kills and eight assists. Mary Nguyen had three aces, two kills and three assists, and Lannah Grigg had five aces and six kills. Alexis Stamps chipped in three kills.
TJ (4-5-1) plays at Wheaton on Thursday.
