DIAMOND, Mo. — They did it the hard way, but the second-seeded Thomas Jefferson Cavaliers advanced to the Gem City Classic tournament finals against the top-seeded El Dorado Springs Bulldogs with a 63-51 win over the Galena Bears Thursday night at Diamond.
The Cavaliers outscored the Bears 21-4 in the fourth quarter to rally from a 47-42 deficit at the end of the third quarter to take the win.
“We took control of the game early and kind of gave it up toward the end of the first half and came out in the third and made some adjustments,” said Thomas Jefferson Head Coach Chris Myers. “I thought we played pretty well. They hit some shots to keep their lead but I thought we were in a good spot.
“When the guys came out we talked about being who we are, taking care of business, taking care of the ball and they executed to a ‘T’ and got big buckets and big possessions and made the most of them.”
Myers said the key to the win was rebounding.
“A lot of what they were getting was second chance hustle buckets,” he said. “Once we kind of got some bodies on some people and started making sure they only got one look at it we were really able to take control of the game.”
Thomas Jefferson was led by their 6-foot-6 senior Jay Ball, who scored 33 points, including 12 of the Cavaliers first 18 points in the first quarter.
Ball kept on scoring even as Galena put two and sometimes three players on him.
Myers said: “Jay has really developed as a premier post at any level and obviously handles it well.”
Ball’s 33 points was one half of a double-double. The senior added 23 rebounds to tie a school record. He also blocked three shots.
Thomas Jefferson senior Tyler Brouhard grabbed a double-double himself with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Kip Atteberry tallied nine points. Freshman Kohl Thurman scored six points while Levi Triplett added four.
Galena was led by freshman Cody Jones, who scored 19 points, junior Garrett Lewallen, who scored 14 points, and senior Brayden Sartin, who scored 13 points.
The title match will be played at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Diamond High School Gymnasium.
