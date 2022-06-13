Three Crowder College baseball players have been named NJCAA Division I All-Americans for the 2022 season, the league announced on Monday.
Redshirt-freshman pitcher and LSU commit Jacob Misiorowski, the Region 16 Player of the Year, was selected as a second-team All-American while COVID-sophomore infielders Peyton Holt and Josh Patrick were both selected as honorable mentions.
The trio helped lead the Roughriders to a 54-13 season record. Crowder claimed regional and district tournament titles and made their fourth NJCAA World Series appearance since 2010.
Misiorowski, a hard-throwing righty from Grain Valley, Missouri, made 15 starts on the season and finished 10-0 with a 2.72 earned run average. He struck out 136 batters while walking just 45 in 76 innings.
“I’ve been doing this a long time, and I used to tell stories about some of the most dominant outings I’ve ever seen,” Crowder coach Travis Lallemand said. “But Misiorowski was one of the most dominant this season. In the regional, he had one of the best performances I’d ever seen. He held it together for the entire season and was a No. 1 that could overwhelm junior college hitters and probably overwhelm professional hitters at some point.”
Holt, from Greenwood, Ark., posted a .425 season batting average with 10 home runs, two triples, 21 doubles and 77 RBI in 226 official at-bats. He also logged a .954 fielding percentage on defense with 79 putouts and just nine errors in 107 attempts.
“Holt was just a field rat,” Lallemand said. “He’s a guy that is going to help you win a game somehow every day. Obviously the numbers are the numbers, but he probably goes down as one of the most well-rounded players to ever put on a uniform here.”
Patrick, an Independence, Mo., product, amassed a .403 batting average with a team-high 19 home runs to go along with seven triples, 24 doubles and 82 RBI. His .805 slugging percentage led the team, and he also sported a .988 fielding percentage with 372 putouts and just five miscues.
“I don’t know the home run total over the course of Patty’s three years here, but mercy, he was impressive,” Lallemand said. “He came up one short of the single season record and might have the record for most home runs in two years. Plus, he probably saved us 30 or 40 errors at first base and took pride in his defense.”
Holt is committed to continue his college career at Arkansas next season while Patrick is committed to play for North Carolina-Charlotte.
Lallemand has now coached 14 All-Americans since taking the helm at Crowder in 2006.
“All three of these guys are tremendous kids,” Lallemand added. “They were all really good in the classroom. Off the field, we never had issues, and now they’re All-Americans. I think that’s what it takes — to line up those three areas. It’s pretty impressive.”
