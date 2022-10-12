Three hunting programs will be offered this fall at the Andy Dalton Shooting Range near Ash Grove
Wingshooting
Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20
Details: This will include an introduction to wingshooting fundamentals, distance estimation, non-toxic shotshell ammunition selection for hunting, and shotgun patterning with a goal to help migratory and upland bird hunters improve their hunting skills.
Bring your own shotgun with a minimum of 50 rounds of new steel ammunition.
Make sure all firearms are unloaded before arriving at the range.
There should be no live ammunition, or uncased firearms inside the classroom.
Please leave all firearms in the vehicle until the class is dismissed including all concealed carry handguns and magazines.
To register: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/186186
Deer hunting
Time: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Details: Learn about wildlife identification, habits and habitats, regulations, safety, hunting strategies, equipment and game care.
The course also will cover scouting of deer, the setup, taking the shot and much more.
To register: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/187311
Introduction to Muzzleloading
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5
Details: Learn all aspects of loading, shooting and cleaning with muzzle-loading rifles.
If you plan to use your own, bring a minimum of 50 rounds of new ammunition for your firearm.
Make sure all firearms are unloaded before arriving at the range. There should be no live ammunition, or uncased firearms inside the classroom.
Please leave all firearms in the vehicle until the class is dismissed including all concealed carry handguns and magazines.
https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/187342
The Andy Dalton Shooting Range is at 4897 N. Farm Road 61, near Ash Grove. For information, call 417-742-4361.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.