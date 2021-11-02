The Missouri Department of Conservation and A.T. Still University in Kirksville are asking deer hunters to save ticks they find on harvested deer and mail them to the university. According to a statement from MDC, the ticks will be used for a research study on tick distribution and human pathogens they carry.
MDC Ecological Health Unit Science Supervisor Matt Combes said in a statement: “The University needs more samples — especially of deer ticks, also called blacklegged ticks, which are commonly found on deer this time of year.”
Missouri is home to three common species of ticks that bite humans: lone star tick, American dog tick, and deer tick (blacklegged tick).
People are asked to place live ticks in a plastic zip-top bag with a piece of damp paper towel or moist cotton ball, then fold the bag and place it inside another plastic zip-top bag with a completed sample-submission form. The sample-submission form is available for printing from the university website at www.atsu.edu/missouri-ticks-and-tick-borne-pathogen-surveillance-research.
People are then asked to place the bag and completed sample-submission form in an envelope and mail it to: A.T. Still University, ATTENTION: Deb Hudman, Dept. of Microbiology & Immunology, 800 W. Jefferson St., Kirksville MO 63501.
University Senior Research Associate Deb Hudman said in a statement: “The resulting research data will be used to determine at the county level what tick species and bacterial pathogens are present for the state of Missouri. This much-needed data will be shared with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. This data will also help guide outreach and education efforts about ticks in Missouri to help increase knowledge of tick-borne illnesses and precautions people should take when working or recreating in the outdoors.”
