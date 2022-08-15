Carthage High School will have a new — yet familiar — coach leading its volleyball program this fall in Chloe Allmoslecher.
Allmoslecher is a graduate of CHS and spent the two previous years as an assistant volleyball coach for the school.
“Having the opportunity to coach for the program I played for is surreal,” Allmoslecher said. “I have always been proud to be a part of Carthage volleyball as an athlete and coach. This transition from assistant to head coach is one I don’t take lightly and consider a dream come true. I was born and raised here, so my roots run deep.”
Instilling confidence in her players is what Allmoslecher hopes to achieve as she assumes a team that is coming off a 18-14-1 season that saw the Tigers reach the Class 5 District championship match, where they fell to Joplin 3-1.
“As a coach, I truly believe if you can build a player’s confidence, you can build a great player,” she said. “My hope is for these girls to believe they can win every time they step on the floor — no matter who is on the other side of the net.
“Helping the girls grow in their volleyball abilities is a small part of a bigger picture. One day volleyball will end, and I hope these girls have a lot more than volleyball fundamentals to show for all the time they’ve put in.”
Allmoslecher replaces former CHS head coach Bradyn Webb, who resigned in the spring after accepting a job at another school district.
Heading into the 2022 campaign, the Tigers will have a few holes to fill after the departure of last year’s senior class that was headlined by Central Ozark Conference awardees Sydnee Dudolski and Olivia Bourgault. Dudolski led the team in kills with a whopping 395 while Bourgault paced the squad in digs with 371.
The return of standout setter Raven Probert will help the Carthage attack after she amassed a team-high 876 assists last year as a junior. She averaged 8.9 assists per set and ranked second on the team in aces with 43.
“We are so thrilled to have Raven returning this year,” Allmoslecher said. “When it comes to replacing players who left a big mark on this program, it’s neat to see other girls step up in new ways.
“Raven is an important component to our team’s success and is disciplined in everything she does. She is going to bring consistency to the court in her temperament, leadership, work ethic and volleyball game. She is someone we can all count on, on and off the court.”
Carthage also has key returning seniors in right side/outside hitter Abby Holderbaum and middle Mia De La Pena, who registered 129 and 135 kills, respectively, in 2021.
Other seniors include middle Kinley Adams, outside hitter Brielle Cartwright and Kailyn Schultz. Cartwright took a year off from volleyball last year to focus on tennis. Adams and Schultz are both new to the varsity court.
“I am so excited for this senior class,” Allmoslecher said. “They are a great group of girls who are so fun to be around. They continue to put in the hard work and lead well. Every single on of them brings something different to the court and they balance each other out well. I am hopeful that their senior year will be one to remember.”
Junior defensive specialist Riann Schwartz is back for her third varsity season after she tallied a team-high 45 aces as well as 162 digs last season. Her classmate, junior Ava Bourgalt, also gained some experience last year as she accounted for 78 digs and 13 assists.
Varsity players Jaidyn Brunner (sophomore), Millie Templeman (sophomore), Bella Coy (sophomore), Peyton Ray (sophomore), Zye Clark (sophomore) and Hadlie Ralston (junior) could see quite a bit of time on the court, too.
“We are excited about the depth we have,” Allmoslecher said.
The Tigers will open their season on Aug. 27 in the Bentonville Early Bird Tournament in Arkansas.
“Overall, our expectations are high for the girls both on and off the court,” Allmoslecher said. “We hold them to a high standard on the court, in the classroom and just overall as human beings. We want Carthage volleyball to represent the school, our community, and our friends and family as well.
“We plan to take it one game at a time — preparing, working hard and trusting the process. We would love to see a district title in our future!”
