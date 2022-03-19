NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho put the ball in play and came up with timely hits to put Carl Junction away 8-6 on Saturday afternoon at Roy B Shaver field.
“Offensively, I thought we did well,” Neosho head coach Bo Helsel said. “We didn’t strike out much, we put the ball in play and we had a great day out here.”
It was 4-4 in the home half of the fourth inning as Neosho’s River Brill came to the plate with two on and two out.
The lefty Brill turned on an inside pitch and hit a high chopper to first base. The grounder was fielded by Carl Junction’s Drew Massey. But the high-bouncing hit took so long to get to Massey that Brill was able to leg out an infield single as he slid in headfirst to the bag.
That hit extended the inning to Austin Rodriguez, who took full advantage.
On the second pitch of the at-bat, Rodriguez struck a single into left field to drive in two runs and put the Wildcats on top 6-4.
Neosho wouldn’t relinquish its lead the rest of the game.
“If you throw strikes in high school baseball you make the other team put the ball in play,” Helsel said. “In my opinion, we have the best infield in the entire COC and when you have great defenders behind you, you have to let them work. All day today we threw strikes. We made the other team earn every single thing they got.”
The Wildcats’ catcher, Eli Zar, led off the fifth inning with a six-pitch walk. In back-to-back innings, Neosho got another timely hit.
Sophomore Quenton Hughes came up and hit a liner into the left-center field gap to score Zar all the way from first base to make the score 7-4.
Unwilling to go down easy, Carl Junction punched back in the next half inning.
“In the end, I think they got more free bases than we did,” Carl Junction head coach Jake Stevenson said. “We kind of made some mistakes, and I think defense will be a strength of ours, but today it cost us a little bit. But I think our guys competed and stayed in the game until the last out.”
Kyler Perry took an 0-2 pitch right back up the middle for a one-out single. In similar fashion — just hit much deeper — Jordan Woodruff drove a ball to center field that got past Neosho’s Rodriguez and all the way to the fence for an RBI-triple to make it 7-5.
CJ’s pitcher Shane Diskin added another run when he singled into right field scoring Woodruff to bring the Bulldogs within one run.
The Wildcats’ 8th run came in the bottom of the sixth when Smith led off the inning with a deep fly ball into center field that was just a bit too far for Woodruff to track down. The ball glanced off of the glove of Woodruff’s outstretched arm and rolled to the base of the fence.
A quick throw in to Perry, who was cutting it off for the relay home, made for a close play but Perry’s throw was just up the line and Smith slid in safe for an inside-the-park home run.
Neosho started the scoring early with three runs in the first.
CJ matched the Wildcats’ first inning with three runs in the top of the third.
“Both games the other team scored three runs in the middle of the game and each time we came back with a run,” Helsel said. “Which we preach you have to limit those crooked numbers but when they do get one you have to come back with something.”
Zar put Neosho on top 4-3 with a sac fly to center field that allowed Shadwick to tag up and score from third.
The Bulldogs tied it again in the top of the fourth when McGarry crossed home on Diskin’s RBI-single into right.
“(Neosho) got off to a good start,” Stevenson said. “After the tough loss we had prior in Game 1 it could have been easy for us to kind of throw in the towel. But our guys came back and were kind of resilient at the plate.”
Diskin went five innings for Carl Junction and allowed eight runs — six of which were earned — on eight hits. The senior walked two batter as well.
For Neosho, Hughes went 5 1/3 innings giving up 11 hits and five runs while striking out four and walking two. Shadwick earned a save allowing one hit and striking out one batter in the seventh inning.
The Bulldogs lost in another close finish earlier in the day to Monett 6-5.
“You certainly don’t want to go 0-2 in a day. But there’s two close games, you’re in both of them, you never feel like you’re out of them, and I feel like our guys competed and played hard,” Stevenson said.
Carl Junction is back in action Tuesday at 1 p.m. against Lebanon at home.
Neosho opened the day with a 7-4 win over the Cubs to open the season 2-0.
The Wildcats host the Roy B Shaver tournament next week, beginning on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.