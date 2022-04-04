CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson Independent boys tennis team stayed perfect on the season after claiming a 9-0 win over Carthage on Monday at Carthage High School.
The Cavaliers improved to 4-0 in the early season.
In singles, Ian ding defeated Charles Snow 8-0, Prithvi Nagarajan defeated Silas Laytham 8-0, Tyler Broughard defeated Danilo Lopez-Gramajo 8-0, Chengle Qian defeated Tyler Howard 8-1, Hari Nagarajan defeated William Wallace 8-2 and Jack Goodhue defeated Rolman Paxtor-Ellis 8-1.
TJ’s doubles team of Ding and Brouhard picked up an 8-0 win over Snow and Laytham. The Nagarajan brothers team up to take down Lopez-Gramajo and Wallace 8-1, and Qian and Goodhue topped Howard and Paxtor-Elias by a score of 8-0.
Thomas Jefferson plays host to Monett on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.