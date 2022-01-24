SHELDON, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson Independent boys basketball team improved to 12-3 on the season with a 65-37 win over Sheldon on Monday night at Sheldon High School.
The Cavaliers had three scorers in double figures, with Drew Goodhope tallying a team-high 24 points, Jay Ball 16 points and Kip Atteberry 15 points. Elias Rincker added six points while Benji Carroll and Ethan Renger chipped in two apiece.
Thomas Jefferson jumped out to a 34-10 lead by halftime before outscoring Sheldon 31-27 in the second half.
“We were shorthanded again tonight with four of our top eight kids out with injury or sickness,” TJ head coach Chris Myers said. “With that being said, our guys really stepped up and took care of business tonight. It was exciting to see Ethan and Benji score their first career varsity baskets. Kip Atteberry also had a career-high 15 tonight, filling in at the (point guard) position.
"We’ve had to overcome several obstacles this season. I’m really pleased with our team growth and the direction we are heading.”
Ball added 11 rebounds and five blocks while Rincker grabbed 11 boards. Goodhope had five rebounds and five assists, and Atteberry logged five steals and dished out five assists.
William Chapman led the scoring for Sheldon with 18 points.
Thomas Jefferson hits the road to take on Miami (Mo.) on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.