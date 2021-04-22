Owen D’Amour bested the field with a nine-hole card of 4-over-par 40 to help lift the Thomas Jefferson boys golf team to a win in a triangular meet at Schifferdecker Golf Course on Thursday.
The Cavaliers carded a 184 as a team on the front nine, edging second-place McAuley Catholic (190) by six strokes. Pierce City (200) finished third.
Pierce City’s Ashton Medlin placed second in the individual standings with a 41, followed by McAuley’s Evan D’Amour (44) and TJ’s Jack Tyrrell (44).
Rounding out the individual results for the Cavaliers, Luke Miller shot a 49, Caden Myers shot a 51 and Jake Jarrett shot a 53.
For McAuley, Joe Lupicki shot a 46, Joe Staton and Daniel Wagner both shot 50, and Rocco Bazzano-Joseph shot a 55.
