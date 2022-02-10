EXETER, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson Independent boys basketball team built a double-digit lead in the first half and staved off Exeter down the stretch for a 76-64 victory on Thursday night at Exeter High School.
A back-and-forth opening quarter saw the Cavaliers (16-6) take a 14-10 advantage before widening the lead to double figures in the second.
However, Exeter, riding hot shooting for much of the night, refused to go away down the stretch. The Tigers trimmed the deficit to as few as five points in the fourth quarter before TJ closed the door with one final surge for the 12-point win.
“I thought our kids played well tonight for the most part,” TJ head coach Chris Myers said. “Exeter is a tough gym gym to play in, and for the most part, our kids kept their composure and found a way to win.”
The Cavaliers had to overcome a hot shooting night by Exeter’s JJ Felipe, who made a game-high nine 3-pointers and finished with 29 points. Exeter made 13 triples as a team.
“Obviously we need to defend the 3 point line better, but hats off to Exeter for knocking down several deep 3s,” Myers said.
Jay Ball led the scoring for TJ with 27 points while Drew Goodhope and Caden Myers added 19 and 16 points, respectively. Goodhope and Myers accounted for three and two 3-point makes, respectively.
Luke Miller and Tyler Brouhard chipped in six points apiece for the Cavaliers.
TJ returns to play on Tuesday at Verona.
