LIBERAL, Mo. — Jay Ball recorded a double-double to help lift the Thomas Jefferson Independent boys basketball team to a 68-46 win over Pierce City in the first round of the Tony Dubray Tournament on Tuesday at Liberal High School.
Ball finished 17 points and 12 rebounds in the winning effort.
Drew Goodhope, who finished with a game-high 24 points, scored 10 points in the opening period to help the Cavaliers (10-2) race out to a 19-6 lead. The Cavaliers eventually held a 37-22 halftime advantage before outscoring Pierce City 31-24 in the second half.
Goodhope went 4 of 5 from 3-point range and also dished out four assists. Tyler Brouhard also stuffed the stat sheet with four points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
Clayton O'Hara paced the scoring for Pierce City with 16 points.
TJ takes on St. Mary's Colgan at 7 p.m. Thursday in the tournament semifinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.