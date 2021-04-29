The Thomas Jefferson Independent boys golf team downed Sarcoxie in a duel match on Thursday at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club.
The two teams competed on the front nine of the course, with the Cavaliers carding a team score of 184 while Sarcoxie carded a 225.
Thomas Jefferson’s Owen D’Amour bested all individuals with an even-par 36, while Sarcoxie’s Eli Ellis finished second with a 48. TJ’s Jack Tyrrell and Jake Jarrett both shot 49 to tie for third.
