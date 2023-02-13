Thomas Jefferson basketball player Jay Ball has emerged as a leader for the Cavaliers, and the numbers he's putting up this season are getting attention.
Here are just a few highlights for the 6-foot-7, 245-pound senior.
In December, against Everton, Ball scored 23 points and had 14 rebounds to spark the Cavaliers. During that game, he passed the 1,000-point mark to become only the eighth player in school history to achieve that.
In January, Ball set a new Thomas Jefferson school scoring record in the Tony Dubray Classic against Bronaugh. Ball poured in 45 points along with 12 rebounds to guide Thomas Jefferson to a 79-46 win — with Ball scoring by himself within one point the total points Bronaugh scored as a team.
His teammates call him "Doctor Ball," a nod to his father, Dr. Joshua Ball, a local radiologist.
The best quality about Ball’s style of play is his unselfishness. Ball explained what was running through his head when the final seconds of the game ticked off the clock against Bronaugh, not aware of the numbers that he had put up that night.
“I didn’t even know it really happened until I came off the court and someone told me," Ball said.
In February, he's continued to put up more big numbers, including 32 points and 15 rebounds against visiting Exeter last week.
Head coach Chris Myers said, “Jay has had a big year again, building on a great career going over 1,000 points scored with the big 45 points in a game. It’s just a true testament to the hard work he has put in since his freshman year.”
So far this season, Ball is averaging 21.7 points per game, 13.6 rebounds per game, and 2.4 blocks per game, leading the Cavaliers in each of those categories. Those who have never seen Ball might imagine him as the prototypical guard, because most shooters putting up these kinds of stat are guards, but with that height, Ball plays center. He's at 1,357 points after the Exeter game.
Yet, when Ball talks about “his game” or style of play, he said it means his first focus is the team. He continued saying, “I was just trying to play my game and get open for the team. I really appreciate how good of a job my teammates do getting the ball into my hands, like we all do for each other.”
The Cavaliers are 16-6 on the season.
Team chemistry shows each season as Myers has built the Cavaliers’ basketball program into a top Class 1 contender year in and year out. The Cavaliers have ended the last two seasons making it all the way to the Missouri Class 1 state quarterfinal game, finishing with a final record of 22-7 last season and a record of 20-6 prior to that.
Both quarterfinal games were won these past two seasons by St. Elizabeth in central Missouri, which also went on win state last year.
If this season is like previous ones, look for Thomas Jefferson to meet up with St. Elizabeth in the quarterfinals for a third season in a row, in what the Cavaliers hope will be a stepping-stone to the championship.
Myers said: "These guys have always stayed hungry, watching and following the same path as those players who laid the groundwork before them. This team has done a phenomenal job this year of filling those big roles. Jay Ball and Tyler Brouhard have been our go-to guys at carrying us as the leaders for this team throughout the year, but we wouldn't be here now or hopefully be where we are wanting to go if the rest of these guys hadn't stepped up and played big minutes for us."
Thomas Jefferson has three more regular season games remaining, with the next against Verona on Tuesday. The Class 1 District 7 Tournament begins Feb. 20.
Asked about his plans after graduation, Ball, who has scored a 32 on the ACT, said he is focused on his senior year.
“I’ve really enjoyed this leadership role since my sophomore year. I really love these guys, these are all my best friends, so it really means a lot to me. It’s very special.”
