SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson Independent boys tennis doubles team of senior Ian Ding and junior Tyler Brouhard picked up wins in the first two rounds of the MSHSAA Class 2 State Tournament on Thursday to advance to the semifinals at Cooper Tennis Complex.
The duo claimed back-to-back wins without dropping a set, topping Branson’s Garrett Beckham and Nathan Bartram 6-1 and 6-4 before defeating Grain Valley’s Carter Compton and Kade Compton 6-3 and 6-3.
Ding and Brouhard will take on Ladue Horton Watkins’ Brian Tokarczyk and Amit Kadan Jr. in the semifinals on Friday. The winning doubles team will advance to the championship match later in the day.
“I’m very proud of the guys to advance to the semifinals,” TJ coach Tom Brumfield said. “They faced some good teams today and played well. Tomorrow will get even tougher as they face a team from Ladue in the semifinals.”
TJ singles player Prithvi Nagarajan, just a sophomore, made it to the second round of the draw back before falling to a player from Barstow.
“Prithvi played very well against some tough opponents,” Brumfield said. “It was a great showing from him for his first time there, plus being a sophomore.”
