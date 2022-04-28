The Thomas Jefferson Independent boys tennis team improved to 10-1 on the season after picking up a 9-0 win over Nevada on Thursday at the TJ tennis courts.
In singles, Ian Ding defeated Evan Rea 8-2, Tyler Brouhard defeated Cody Leung 8-2, Lala Qian defeated Andrew Lanear 8-0, Hari Nagarajan defeated Jayden Thankamani 8-2, Jack Goodhue defeated Raymond Streeter 8-2 and Nat Curtis defeated Jamin Mosher 8-1
Doubles play saw Ding and Brouhard down Rea and Lanear 8-1. Nagarajan and Qian picked up an 8-3 win over Leung and Thankamani 8-3, while Goodhue and Curtis downed Jamin and Mosher 8-6.
The Cavaliers take on Aurora on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in Aurora.
