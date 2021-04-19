The Thomas Jefferson Independent boys tennis team continued its dominant season on Monday, defeating Joplin 9-0 at the Joplin tennis courts.
The Cavaliers improved to 9-0 on the season, having swept each of its opponents.
In singles, Ian Ding defeated Logan Merkley 8-0, Noah Hamlett defeated Jeffery Evenson 8-1, Tyler Brouhard defeated Ben Wardlow 8-1, Christopher Wheelen defeated Josh Yarnall 9-7, Hari Nagarajan defeated Michael Mancipe 8-1 and Prithvi Nagarajan defeated Colin Vermillion 8-1.
Doubles action saw Hamlett and Brouhard team up to down Markley and Evenson 8-2, while Ding and Hari Nagarajan picked up an 8-1 win over Wardlow and Vermillion. Wheelen and Prithvi Nagarajan earned an 8-3 win over Yarnall and Mancipe.
Up next, Thomas Jefferson plays host to Greenwood at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and Joplin plays at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ozark.
