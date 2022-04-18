The Thomas Jefferson Independent boys tennis team moved to 8-0 on the season with a 9-0 win over Joplin on Monday at the TJ tennis courts.
In singles, Ian Ding defeated Adam Badr 8-2 while Prithvi Nagarajan defeated Michael Mancipe 8-0, Tyler Brouhard defeated William Hazlewood 8-2, Lala Qian defeated Hunter Merkley 8-0, Hari Nagarajan defeated Aidan Kester 8-0 and Jack Goodhue defeated Chapel Braman 8-0.
Doubles action saw Ding and Brouhard take down Bradr and Hazlewood 8-0. Prithvi Nagarajan and Qian teamed up to defeat Mancipe and Merkley 8-1, while Hari Nagarajan and Goodhue topped Kester and Braman 8-3.
Thomas Jefferson plays at Greenwood on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Joplin plays host to Ozark on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
