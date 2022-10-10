BOLIVAR, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson Independent girls tennis team finished 1-1 in the Class 1 state tournament on Monday at the Bolivar tennis courts.
The Cavaliers earned a 5-4 win over Bolivar in the first round before falling 5-3 to Notre Dame de Sion in the quarterfinals. TJ ended its team portion of the season with an impressive 14-1 record.
TJ’s Allison Ding and Jeanna Jeyaraj will compete Class 1 state singles tournament on Friday at 1 p.m. at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
