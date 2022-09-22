AURORA, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson Independent girls tennis team improved to a perfect 9-0 on the season with an 8-1 win over Aurora on Thursday at the Aurora tennis courts.
In singles, Allison Ding defeated Olivia Ray 8-3, Jeanna Jeyaraj defeated Kloey Boyd 8-0, Kyla Yang defeated Emily Gearhart 8-2, Warda Morsy defeated McKenna Bradley 8-0, Jessica Joseph defeated Adeline Patillo 8-0 and Mayson Solum defeated Libby Sawyers 8-0.
The Cavaliers also picked up a pair of wins in doubles action with Ding and Jeyaraj defeating Ray and Bradley 8-1, while Morsy and Joseph defeated Patillo and Sawyers 8-0.
Aurora picked up one doubles win with Boyd and Gearhart topping Yang and Solum 8-6.
TJ will play at Carl Junction on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
