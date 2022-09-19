CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson Independent girls tennis team improved to 7-0 on the season with an 8-1 win over Carthage on Monday at the Carthage tennis courts.
TJ won five of the six singles matches, with Kyla Lang defeating Katie Barton 8-1, Warda Morsy defeating Abigail Samuel 8-2, Jessica Joseph defeating Mireya Mendez-Lopez 8-2 and Mayson Solum defeating Sarah Lee 8-0.
Carthage picked up a singles win from Daniela Marquez, who defeated Jeanna Jeyaraj 9-8.
In doubles, Ding and Jeyaraj defeated Yates and Marquez 3-8 while Yang and Solum defeated Barton and Samuel 8-0. Morsy and Joseph also defeated Mendez-Lopez and Lee 8-0.
Both teams will be back in action on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., with TJ traveling to Greenwood while Carthage travels to Carl Junction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.