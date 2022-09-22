WASHBURN, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson Independent volleyball team defeated Southwest (Washburn) in four sets on Thursday night at Southwest High School.
The Cavaliers improved to 7-10 with the triumph.
Lannah Grigg led the TJ attack with nine kills while adding two aces, seven digs, three assists and one block. Nico Carlson had eight kills, one ace, 10 digs, seven assists and three blocks, and Mary Nguyen logged six kills, three aces, nine digs and six assists.
Gabbi Hiebert and Macie Shiffers added five kills apiece. Maggie Sutton chipped in three aces and 12 digs, while Alexis Stamps tallied two kills, four aces, nine digs and three assists.
The Cavaliers will play host to Everton on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.