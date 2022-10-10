The Thomas Jefferson volleyball team suffered a loss in four sets to Liberal on Monday night at TJ.
The Cavaliers (11-15-1) claimed a 25-23 in the first set before Liberal (6-18-2) claimed the next three, 25-18, 25-21 and 25-22.
Lannah Grigg tallied a team-high 13 kills for TJ as well as two aces, three digs and two assists. Mary Nguyen had six kills, two aces, five digs and five assists, while Nico Carlson recorded four aces, eight digs, four assists and two blocks.
Macie Shifferd had 13 digs and three kills, and Alexis Stamps chipped in two aces, three kills and four assists.
TJ will hit the road to take on Bronaugh on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
