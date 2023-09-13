The Thomas Jefferson Cavaliers volleyball team is opening some eyes this year as it sits at 8-2 ahead of hosting the Thomas Jefferson Invitational on Saturday.
The Cavaliers, under first-year coach Emily Burdick, who moved up from the middle school ranks this year along with assistant Lindsey Showalter, said TJ's recipe for success is simple — hard work.
"We had a tough loss the other night (Lockwood) and the girls were upset about it, but we have lots of things going for us," Burdick said. "The girls show up and work really hard in practice and we have big goals for this season."
Burdick said the work ethic is one of the priorities with this team.
"I'm really big on hard work," Burdick said. "I believe in consistency and I believe we play how we practice. We take practices very seriously here and we get a lot done."
She said the team will continue to focus on the mindset in addition to working hard in practice.
"With volleyball a lot of it is a team's mentality," Burdick said. "So we're working on becoming more mentally tough — to make a mistake or two and be able to get over it and move on because we have a game to win. Sometimes we get too caught up in those mistakes, making it harder for us to come back sometimes."
She said her expectations for this year's Cavaliers squad are high.
"I've talked to the girls and we all believe we could take districts this year," Burdick said. "It's going to be up to them. I believe in them and they believe in each other."
The Cavalier netters opened their season with four straight wins Aug. 26 at the Verona Invitational, defeating Golden City, Sarcoxie, Exeter and Marionville, before falling 2-1 to Miller (7-5.)
Thomas Jefferson rebounded with another string of four wins, besting Purdy, Greenfield, Exeter and Northeast Vernon County.
They suffered just their second loss of the season on Monday, falling to an 8-3 Lockwood team — 25-21, 25-17 and 25-11.
Burdick said at this point in the season, her squad is about where she thought they might be.
She said her team leaders include junior middle hitter Lannah Grigg and senior setter Mary Nguyen. Burdick also has four seniors to help with leaderships roles — Nguyen, Gabbi Hiebert, Alexis Stamps and Nayab Rehman.
Her junior class includes Grigg, Leah Studer, Maggie Sutton and Macie Shifferd. Sophomore Marley Flanigan and freshman Kai Rogers round out Burdick's varsity roster.
When asked about her team's impressive start, Nguyen flashed a big smile.
"I'm impressed myself," Nguyen said. "I'm excited for this season, We have a lot of potential this year, especially with Lannah (Grigg.) She's been doing really good this season, and Gabbi (Hiebert), too. Everyone has improved tremendously from last season."
Grigg also offered her insights on the 2023 edition of the Cavaliers after going 12-17-1 last year..
"We're definitely playing better than last year," Grigg said. "Our coach is a big part of that. We're playing as a team and communicating better. We have a great group of seniors and two strong setters in Mary (Ngyuen) and Leah (Studer.)"
Nguyen also said she believes the strength of the team is in its chemistry and ability to communicate.
"Our strongest part is how close we are and our communication with each other," Nguyen said. "We're constantly surrounded by each other and we are really close because of that."
Grigg also talked about the Monday loss to Lockwood and lessons learned from that match.
"Everyone's going to have losses," Grigg said. "But I think we're going to come out of that stronger. I think we definitely learned that every game is not given to us, we have to work for it. It was unexpected, but I think we'll learn from that and it won't happen again. We were definitely capable of winning that match. If we meet up again, I think we'll win."
The Cavaliers look to get back on the winning track Thursday when they hit the road to face an 0-5 Wheaton team ahead of hosting their own tourney on Saturday.
Other teams in the tournament include an undefeated Galena (Mo.) team (12-0), Sheldon (2-4-1), Purdy (1-6-2), Exeter (0-7-2), and Everton (2-11-1.)
Pool play begins at 9 a.m. with the semifinal scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and finals at 3 p.m.
