JASPER, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson Independent volleyball team opened the district playoffs in dominant fashion.
The third-seeded Cavaliers picked up a 3-0 sweep over sixth-seeded Bronaugh, claiming set victories of 25-8, 25-6 and 25-17 to advance to the semifinals of the Class 1 District 9 Tournament at Jasper High School.
TJ (13-14-3) will take on second-seeded Jasper at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Lannah Grigg paced the Thomas Jefferson attack as she tallied 12 kills while adding four service aces. Nico Carlson logged five aces, five kills and four blocks, while Mayson Solum added five aces and nine assists. Yasmina Mokhtar chipped in four aces and six assists.
