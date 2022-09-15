A late rally attempt by the Thomas Jefferson Independent volleyball team was staved off by Wheaton on Friday night as the Cavaliers fell in five sets at TJ.
Wheaton claimed wins in the first two sets before TJ stormed back to tie the match with set wins of 25-22 and 25-18. However, Wheaton went on to win the decisive fifth set by a score of 15-7.
Leading the way for the Cavaliers (4-7), Mary Nguyen logged four aces, five digs and three kills while Nico Carlson recorded one ace, five kills and 15 assists. Lannah Grigg added two aces, four digs and a block, and Gabbi Hiebert tallied six digs and 10 kills.
Maci Shifferd had four aces, 11 digs and five kills, while Alexis Stamps chipped in four kills and six assists.
Thomas Jefferson will compete in its TJ Volleyball Invitational on Saturday.
