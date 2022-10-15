SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson Independent girls tennis player Allison Ding finished eighth in the singles portion of the Class 1 State Tennis Championship on Saturday at Cooper Tennis Complex.
Ding suffered two losses on the final day of the tournament to finish with a 2-3 overall record on the weekend. She fell 2-0 to Duchesne’s Mary Beckemeier in the consolation semifinals before falling 2-1 to North County’s Lauren Politte in the seventh-place match.
The junior finished the season with a 23-7 record.
Fellow TJ tennis player Jeanna Jeyaraj, a sophomore, also competed in the state tourney and was eliminated after going 1-2 on Friday. A stroke of bad luck pitted Jeyaraj against Ding in the consolation quarterfinals — a match that saw Ding come away with a 2-0 victory.
Jeyaraj finished her season with a 21-7 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.