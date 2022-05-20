JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson Independent’s Kip Atteberry secured his highest finish and Jasper’s Crystal Smith made a little bit of history with a win on day one of the MSHSAA Track and Field Championships at Licklider Track at Jefferson City High School.
Atteberry, a junior, bounced between third and fourth place in the 3,200-meter run, one of a handful of finals on Friday. He finished in 10 minutes, 14.44 seconds and used a late push to get past Mack Creek’s Caleb Phillips, who he ran near most of the race, to place third.
The top two runners in the field set a very fast pace with Nodaway Valley’s Riley Blay winning in 9:47.21, ahead of Principia’s Rex Heath by about a second and a half.
“I'm happy,” said Atteberry, whose previous best finish was fourth in the mile last year. “I didn't even do the two mile last year. It was still kind of tough. It's definitely not the same as the mile, what you think it is going into it. But it's not. It’s a different beast. It’s a lot of strategy and a lot of mental. I was going to let him (Phillips) set the pace and he had a quick pace, I wasn’t comfortable and I let him get a little ground. Once I got down to the last 200 (meters), I kicked it.
“One of my biggest cards in my sleeve is my last kick. I really take pride in my kick.”
Atteberry ran the final lap in 1:08.43, his second fastest of his eight laps. His initial circle in 1:06.93 was the best.
Atteberry lost to Blay in the state cross country championship as well and hopes for a different outcome in the fall.
“I think next year, I'm coming for him,” he said of the Northwest Missouri state runner near Maryville. “That's what I think. I started to really ramp up my training to where it really needed to be, and I’ve been feeling really confident every single race. So come cross country season in the fall, I'm coming for him.”
The College Heights Christian boys qualified for the finals in the 4x100 (eighth), 4x200 (sixth) and 4x400 (third).
The Cougars had a little bit of heartbreak when sophomore Colsen Dickens was ninth in the 400-meter dash prelims, missing the top eight to move onto day two in Class 1.
The College Heights Christian girls are in Class 2 and will be in four championship events tomorrow. Junior Addison Lawrence has the fastest time in the 400 after prelims and second fastest in the 200. Lawrence is also on the 4x400 (first) and 4x200 (second) that will be in the finals.
Jasper had the lone champion on the day when Smith, a freshman, won one of the first events of the day – the Class 1 high jump with a mark of 1.6 meters.
“It feels good,” she said. “I didn’t expect it, I was hoping to place in the top eight.”
She was in a battle with Atlanta’s Kayley Magers. Smith missed two attempts at 1.55 meters, but Magers didn’t. At 1.57 meters, Smith cleared in her first attempt, but Magers needed her third attempt to move on. Smith then cleared 1.59 meters and Magers missed all three to be eliminated. On her third and final attempt at 1.60, she cleared to account for her winning mark.
Smith is the first state champion for the girls program since the 4x200-meter relay team in 2016 and only the fifth individual to win a girls state title. The most recent was when Carrie Talbot swept the shot put and discus in 2006.
The Southwest Conference added a pair of medalists on day one. Sarcoxie’s Jaron Malotte was eighth in the pole vault in Class 2, while Pierce City’s Hayden Kramer was eighth in the Class 2 girls discus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.