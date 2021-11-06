COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kip Atteberry continues to add to his legacy at Thomas Jefferson Independent.
The junior took fourth place in the Class 1 MSHSAA Cross Country Championship on Saturday morning at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course.
His finish in 17 minutes, 3.4 seconds was a little bit slower than what he wanted to run, but he became only the second top 25 finisher in school history.
“It has been an amazing season for him,” Thomas Jefferson coach Clayton Carnahan said. “He was ranked sixth and the goal was to aim at the top three guys and stick with them. There was a little bit of back and forth. I’m really happy with how he did overall.”
This season Atteberry broke the school record set back in 2011 by Chris Saladin, who went on to run at Division II Augustana.
The top three were West Nodaway’s Riley Blay, Plato’s David Held and Hermitage’s Bennett Mantooth.
Atteberry hung with the group most of the way, sitting in fourth or fifth place at each of the kilometer markers.
“I felt really good,” Atteberry said of the medal. “Initially I wanted to push my PR (personal record) under 17 this year but people behind me that had PRs under were behind me and I was able to beat them. That kind of felt better.
“It’s not what I wanted but it’s definitely not anything to be unhappy about. I’m still considering it to be very successful.”
There were three Cavaliers running in the girls race, led by sophomore Sarah Mueller, who took 35th place in 22:27.7 — more than a two-minute drop from last year when she placed 69th.
Macie Shifferd took 68th and Mia Grubbs placed 86th for Thomas Jefferson.
McAuley had three runners in the Class 1 race.
Freshman Michael Parrigon took 38th place in his first trip to state, while junior Phillip Motazedi took 65th place.
On the girls side, Kendall Ramsey was 37th place for Andy Youngworth’s Warriors.
In Class 2, College Heights was led by junior Jayli Johnson, who placed 39th, running 21:40.2, moving up from 54th place after the 2K-mark. Sophomore Madi Carson placed 131st for the Cougars.
The College Heights boys were still in Class 1 and took sixth place overall – 11 points away from a trophy.
Sophomore Rolen Sanderson was 44th (18:23), while the team’s lone returning state qualifier from last year, Caleb Quade, was 54th.
Junior Derrick McMillan moved up from 82nd to finish 56th. Corbin Thomas (84th), Jace Edwards (92nd), Brayden Youngblood (117th) and Steven Calandro (118th) also ran for College Heights.
