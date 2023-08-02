BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — We waited on the Pac-12 Conference.
Then we waited some more. Then we made fun of the Pac-12 on the internet because that’s how discourse works in 2023.
Then we waited even longer. Then we got mad because it was long past being a farce. Then we got sad in the spirit of putting the Pac-12 out of its misery.
How long did it take for the Pac-12 to get a media rights deal in place for its venerable schools to scrutinize? Besides being too long of a wait for Colorado, which high-tailed it back to the Big 12 last week, let’s put it this way: Have you ever seen 1970s kitsch-weirdo classic “Zardoz"? At the end of the film — spoiler alert — there’s a montage of Sean Connery and his family slowly aging and dying. Connery turns into a skeleton and then just a pile of dust.
The Pac-12 media rights saga was not based on the end of “Zardoz,” though it certainly felt like it was, right down to the potential decomposition of the protagonist.
As it turned out, it is the understatement of the moment to say the waiting was not the hardest part for for Pac-12 schools.
On Tuesday, after months of speculation, multiple reports said the Pac-12’s media rights deal would include streaming service Apple TV as the primary partner.
Though there would reportedly be opportunity for some games to be farmed out to "linear partners," aka networks and/or cable nets, most of the Pac-12’s contests would be subscriber-only.
There were assurances the deal could, depending on the rate of Apple TV subscriptions, outpace the $31 million annual payout the suddenly stout Big 12 will get from its ESPN/Fox deal.
It seems the Pac-12 schools are leaning toward reacting much as I did when I read about that cherry on a melting sundae. It sounded like a pitch to sell a car where, if every possible condition comes into harmonic convergence, you can get 5 extra miles per gallon.
Why should you care about this, and where does this leave realignment? For the moment, everything is on a knife’s edge.
The continued future of the Pac-12, a conference that has existed in various forms since 1915, is at stake.
Based on multiple reports, the Big 12 covets at least one of the Arizona schools and possibly Utah, though the Big 12 is already in Utah with new member BYU.
If Arizona or any of the others jump in the escape pod to jettison to the Pac-12, it is widely considered to be a death blow for the league. It would set in motion a scenario where the schools left behind would be in every-man-for-himself mode to find a landing spot.
That scenario may already be playing out.
On Wednesday afternoon, Yahoo’s Dan Wetzel reported the Big Ten, which vigorously denied interest in expansion last week at its football media days (cue up the Claude Rains gambling clip from “Casablanca”), might be firing up its expansion engines to bring Washington, Oregon and possibly Stanford and California into a huge, 20-ring big top.
“Exploratory discussions” are supposedly being had at the presidential level. Certainly, all four institutions are attractive academically. The Big Ten would have control of the West Coast, which would give the conference another TV "window" for itself.
If it were me, I’d go for it. If college realignment has taught us anything, it’s that you go big or you go extinct. It would be apropos for the Big Ten to finish what it set in motion in 2022 when it added USC and UCLA.
The Pac-12 turmoil could set off similar earthquakes in the ACC, though that is a much different kettle of fish and far more complicated to hash out.
In other words, we may be on the verge of seismic change again in college athletics, much as it was for the major conferences in the early 2010s.
There’s some strange dichotomies and emerging truths in all of this.
One, for all the focus and breathless declarations that the future of how we consume TV sports will be streaming, it’s crystal clear it’s really the old-line networks and cable nets that matter most after all. They still attract the highest amount of eyeballs.
Streaming is wonderful for secondary games. However, no major conference wants all of its content on a streaming service. One of the strengths of the Big Ten deal with Fox, CBS and NBC is its presence on good old terrestrial network TV. Commissioner Tony Petitti said as much at media days last week.
“The power of broadcast TV cannot be underestimated. Last season 27 of the 30 most watched college football telecasts were on broadcast TV,” Petitti said last Wednesday in Indianapolis. “This season the Big Ten will have more football games on broadcast TV than any other conference.”
Another odd dynamic is the surviving leagues don’t really want the Pac-12 to go away. There’s a bizarre regret expressed, even while there’s no hesitation on anyone’s part to pick at the Pac-12’s bones.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has said he wants college football “to be relevant on a national basis” and believes in a strong West Coast product. The Big 12, while lurking like a lion over a gazelle, is also keen to not look too ravenous.
In the irony-is-ironic department, the Big Ten supposedly doesn’t want to be viewed as predatory, either. That, my friends, is chutzpah on such a grand scale it deserves a standing ovation for pure shamelessness, given the Big Ten lit the fuse on all of this to begin with.
Where will this end? I wish I knew, but we know where it will start. Go West, where, like most storms, it will move across the country, leaving relieved survivors and undeserved casualties in its wake.
Batten down the hatches.
