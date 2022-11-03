The Carthage football team’s attempt at claiming a ninth district title in program history begins Friday night.
CHS (8-1), fresh off claiming a share of the Central Ozark Conference regular-season title with Nixa (9-1), will play host to Willard (1-9) in a Class 5 District 6 semifinal matchup at 7 inside David Haffner Stadium.
Carthage is the top seed in the district and is ranked No. 1 in Class 5, while Willard comes in as the fifth seed.
Willard picked up a 43-29 win over fourth-seeded Neosho last week in the first round of the district playoffs. Carthage received a first-round bye.
“I thought the bye week was really needed for us,” Carthage coach Jon Guidie said. “We had some guys banged up a little bit, and we got a chance to get healthy and work on some things we needed to work on. I thought it was really productive.”
CHS is seeking its first district championship since 2019 when it went 12-2 en route to the Class 5 state championship. Since then, Carthage has finished runner-up twice in the district playoffs — falling to Webb City in the district titles games in 2020 and 2021.
Friday’s game will be a rematch of a Week 9 matchup in the regular season when Carthage claimed a 55-14 win over Willard.
Willard, however, showed signs of improvement last week as its offense erupted for its second-highest point total of the season in its 14-point victory over the Wildcats. The team’s highest-scoring game of the year came in Week 1 when Willard suffered a 79-72 setback to Neosho.
“I think they played really, really well and were much inspired last week versus Neosho,” Guidie said of Willard. “But it was the same things that we saw. They have a very good quarterback who throws the ball well, and they’re going to throw the ball a ton. They have some very good receivers all the way across the board. They protect their quarterback up front. They play solid on defense and they’re physical.
“So yeah, it’s much of the same. It’s just that they played much inspired last week and showed that they can be a winning football team.”
This is the seventh consecutive year that Carthage has entered the district playoffs as a No. 1 seed.
“For the playoffs, I think it’s huge to have that top seed and home-field advantage,” Guidie said. “It’s always nice just to be at home and not have to worry about all of the logistics of traveling. Especially this late in the season, there’s always a good chance you’re going to get some bad weather. I think they’re calling for bad weather on Friday night, too. So it’s just nice to be here and have everything at your service at home.”
Willard is averaging 22.9 points per game while surrendering 47.9 ppg to its opponents.
Quarterback Russell Roweton leads the Willard offense, having completed 144 of 268 passes for 2,074 yards and 21 touchdowns with 15 interceptions. Roweton’s top target, Clayton Scott, has hauled in 17 catches for 456 yards and five TDs while Timmy Ruble has logged 26 receptions for 425 yards and five scores.
Gary Walker leads the Willard rushing attack with 368 yards and two TDs on 66 carries.
Carthage is scoring 43 ppg while limiting its opponents to 14.4 ppg. The team is also averaging 213 more yards of total offense (452 to 239) than its foes this season.
Senior running back Luke Gall, an Air Force Academy commit who’s touted as one of the best rushers in the state, has rushed for 1,607 yards and 34 TDs on 186 carries. He’s also second on the team in receiving yards with 313 on just 12 catches.
Senior QB Cooper Jadwin has completed 59 of 104 passes for 983 yards and six TDs with just two interceptions. His favorite target is Hudson Moore, who’s accounted for 33 receptions for 483 yards and four TDs.
Jadwin has also rushed for 852 yards and six scores on 109 attempts.
“Cooper has worked extremely hard, number one, from the beginning of the season till now,” Guidie said. “He’s become a really well-rounded quarterback. We knew he could run the football, and we knew he had the ability to throw.
“He’s a smart kid, and it was just a matter of getting him some reps, some experience, and he and Hudson getting on the same page. Those guys have really done a nice job of working on their own to try to get themselves a little better.”
Carthage’s defense has arguably been just as impressive throughout the season as it has limited its opponents to less than 15 points and 240 yards per game. The most points CHS has surrendered this season was in a 34-28 victory over Joplin in Week 8.
Gall, at linebacker, leads the team with 82 tackles while Micah Lindsey has 61 tackles, three sacks and 14 tackles for loss.
CHS is also plus-seven in turnover margin this season with 14 total defensive takeaways. Tayvion Bailey has a team-high four interceptions while Clay Kinder and Landon Freeman have two fumble recoveries apiece.
“It’s a group that’s very senior-loaded,” Guidie said of his defense. “We start 11 seniors over there. So in Week 11, we ought to be pretty good with type of senior leadership and experience.
“Those guys just play so well together and understand football. I think coach (Chris) Edwards does a great job as defensive coordinator, getting those guys ready each week. They’ve been really, really solid for us.”
The winner on Friday will advance to the district championship on Nov. 11 to take on either second-seeded Webb City (6-3) or third-seeded Republic (7-3).
