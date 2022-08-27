We should all take a deep breath after a wild opening week of Central Ozark Conference football.
For those who didn’t follow, here’s the basic recap: My, oh, my.
From a 151-point shootout between Neosho and Willard to a stifling defensive performance by Joplin to a six-touchdown showing by Carthage standout Luke Gall — the first week of COC play didn’t lack attention-grabbing headlines.
Plus, it was a great opening week for four of the five COC teams out west. Among the winners were Joplin (34-3 over Branson), Carl Junction (42-21 over Ozark), Carthage (56-26 over Republic) and Neosho (79-72 over Willard).
Holy cow. That Neosho score.
Then there was perhaps the most highly anticipated matchup in Week 1 between defending Class 5 state champion Webb City and preseason COC favorite Nixa. The Eagles did more than just impress in a 42-19 triumph over the most successful high school program in Missouri history — one that lost its season opener to Joplin last year before making an incredible late-season run en route to its 16th state championship.
Deja vu, anyone?
There’s obviously a lot of season to be played, but let’s attempt to digest some of the takeaways from the local Week 1 results:
JOPLIN 34, BRANSON 3
This has to be a pretty encouraging outcome for a Joplin team that lost nine of 11 starters from last year’s defensive unit.
There was just one game that the Eagles held a team to less than a touchdown a season ago — a 63-0 win over Neosho in Week 9. But defense ruled the roost on Friday as Joplin limited Branson to just a field goal in the first half before pitching a shutout in the second half.
Joplin linebacker Draven VanGilder expressed his confidence in his team’s new-look defense after the win.
“I think we showed we’re not rebuilding at all,” VanGilder said. “We are putting younger guys in there that are really filling their roles. They played really well on the field. I feel like the younger guys stepped into their roles and handled adversity really well. I don’t think rebuilding is the word. I think restocking may be the word.”
Maybe just as encouraging for Joplin was the performance of its new starting quarterback Hobbs Gooch, who completed 14 of 17 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns. His only blemishes in the contest were a pair of interceptions.
CJ 42, OZARK 21
In a matchup between two 3-7 teams from a season ago, Carl Junction looked like the team that’s taken the best step forward in 2022.
Some might consider it an upset after Ozark claimed a 38-16 victory over CJ in the final week of the regular season last year, but the Bulldogs apparently had the memory of a goldfish as they jumped out to a 28-7 lead by halftime before exchanging two TDs with the Tigers in the second half.
There was also a cool moment for Carl Junction early in the game when an 80-plus yard TD pass from Dexter Merrell to Malakhi Moore was later explained by Merell as a dedication to Chance Benford, a senior who had his season taken away by a leg injury in the Bulldogs’ preseason jamboree.
Merrell said the scoring play was designed and called by Benford.
“I’m just so glad we were able to connect on that play and hit that home run for Chance,” said Merrell.
“We lost Chance last week, and he was a leader of our football team. He played linebacker and was our lead running back,” said CJ head coach Doug Buckmaster. “I think we surprised people with how effective our running game was, using three backs this week. We’re just very happy to have competed and played this well, and to get out of here with a win tonight.”
CARTHAGE 56, REPUBLIC 26
No matter what team you fancy in the COC, it’s more than appropriate to sit back and appreciate just what Luke Gall is able to do each week for the Carthage Tigers.
I mean, my goodness, Luke.
It feels like Gall has been a member of the Carthage football team for about 10 years simply because of the amount of production he’s had ever since he was a freshman. But just as a reminder, he’s now a senior. That has to be pretty foreboding for the rest of the conference field this season.
Fresh off a 1,900-plus yard rushing campaign last year — one that saw him be named the Class 5 Offensive Player of the Year as well as a COC Co-Defensive Player of the Year at linebacker — Gall stole the show once again in the Tigers’ season opener as he erupted for six TDs in the first half alone.
Carthage, the defending COC champion taking on a Republic squad that I predicted to be the most-improved team in the conference this season, held a 42-7 lead by the game’s intermission.
The Carthage triumph also marked head coach Jon Guidie’s 200th career win at the prep level. The former Cherryvale, Kansas, coach is 200-70 in his career and 153-46 at CHS.
In typical Guidie fashion, he attributed his coaching milestone to the many players and coaches he’s led in the last two-plus decades.
“I’ve been really fortunate to coach with some really good football coaches and been able to coach some really good football players,” Guidie said after he was presented with the game ball on Friday night. “And I’ve been doing this a long time, so eventually you’re probably going to get there. It means a lot. It means a lot to have these guys do it and you could see they were very happy for me, which makes me really proud of them.”
Here’s to 200 more, Coach.
NEOSHO 79, WILLARD 72
A lot of people joked after the game that it was a basketball score.
Well, I did some quick research to confirm.
Neosho and Willard played a football game on Friday night and scored 151 combined points — the second-most total points scored in an 11-man football game in MSHSAA history. That’s more combined points than the the two schools’ meetings in boys basketball last winter on Jan. 17 (148 points) and Feb. 26 (145).
Sheesh.
Most of us familiar with COC football knew this matchup would be entertaining since they were both one-win teams from a season ago who only beat each other. How awesome is it that they arguably gave us the best game of Week 1?
Don’t just take my word for it.
Neosho coach Brandon Taute and Willard coach Frank Tristan were in agreeance that their season-opening shootout was one to remember.
“I’ve been a part of some crazy games in my career, but that’s one I’ll remember forever for sure. That one was nuts,” Taute said. “Our kids, they played their tails off and I was extremely proud of them. … It would have been easy to roll over and die a lot of times throughout the game but they kept fighting all game long. I can’t express enough how proud I am of our kids.”
“I almost thought the game was over in the third quarter,” said Tristan. “The only thing I could think of was Texas Tech back in the day. Couldn’t stop anything but kept scoring. … It’s fun to be a part of. and isn’t that cool for high school football? It was back-and-forth, back-and-forth. That’s encouraging for these young men because it shows they aren’t going to quit.”
NIXA 42, WEBB CITY 19
Recent history tells us the Cardinals will be just fine.
The Cardinals have been no strangers to Week 1 struggles in the last three years, having lost a pair of season openers to Joplin and then another to Nixa on Friday night. But let’s not forget what Webb City went on to accomplish after the first two opening-week stumbles — a run to the Final Four of the Class 5 state playoffs in 2020 and then winning the whole thing in 2021.
Plus, there’s a silver lining to the way Webb City lost simply because most of the shortcomings can be corrected. The Cardinals had a plethora of self-inflicted wounds coming in the form of untimely penalties (10) and turnovers (two). Plus they were taking on arguably the biggest, fastest and most athletic Nixa team we’ve seen in the last three years under head coach John Perry.
The advantage Webb City obviously has is something that can’t be coached: talent.
Running backs Omari Jackson and Cole Cavitt were quite the 1-2 punch out of the offensive backfield as they tallied 162 and 88 yards rushing, respectively. Cavitt had a pair of TDs while Jackson reached paydirt once.
Webb City’s offensive front also had a good overall showing as it paved the way for 385 yards of total offense. First-year starting quarterback Landon Johnson only put the football in the air seven times (completing two of the passes for 11 yards), but he showed an ability to make plays with his feet as he averaged 4.7 yards per carry on 10 attempts.
All the Cardinals need is time. Don’t be surprised if they’re playing a much cleaner version of football in December and making yet another state championship pursuit.
