Madisyn Tracy had herself a day.
The Joplin slugger blasted three home runs and accounted for six RBI as the Eagles handled Aurora for a 12-1 win in six innings on Monday at JHS.
In total, Joplin (12-12) erupted for 13 hits and eight extra-base hits. The Eagles fell in an early 1-0 hole before plating 12 unanswered runs, with two runs in the second inning, two in the third, one in the fourth, five in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Bailey Ledford, Jadyn Pankow and Izzy Yust logged two hits apiece. Yust finished with a triple, a double and two RBI, while Ledford had a triple and one RBI. Pankow and Maria Loum both tallied one double.
Joplin also went error-free in the field as Aurora was limited two hits. The Houn’ Dawgs surrendered 11 strikeouts.
Joplin hosts Carl Junction at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Elder tosses gem as Carthage downs Nevada
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Jensyn Elder struck out 16 batters on Monday as the Carthage softball team picked up a 6-1 win over Nevada at the CHS softball field.
Elder surrendered one run (unearned) and six hits while allowing just three free passes in seven complete innings.
Carthage outhit Nevada 10-6. After falling in an early 1-0 hole, CHS responded with six unanswered runs as it plated three in the bottom of the first inning, one in the second, one in the third and one in the fifth.
Presley Probert finished 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI, while Jordyn Jones went 2-for-2 with one RBI. Natalie Rodriguez had a double and finished with a team-high two RBI, and Ashlyn Brust and Landry Cochran both doubled.
Carthage plays at Branson on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Webb City softball falls to Wyandotte
WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City softball team suffered a 3-0 setback to Wyandotte (Okla.) on Monday at the Webb City softball field.
Wyandotte jumped out to an early lead as it scored three unearned runs on three Webb City errors through the first three innings.
The Cardinals (10-9) had six hits in the contest. Hannah Wells and Dawsyn Decker logged two hits apiece. Wells had a double, while Ripley Shanks had a triple.
Laney Taylor starter in the circle for Webb City and allowed three runs — all unearned — on five hits. She also struck out one batter.
Addi Brown tossed the final three frames for the Cardinals and allowed no runs and just two hits while fanning a pair.
Webb City plays host to Neosho at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Golden City edges Cougars in volleyball
GOLDEN CITY, Mo. —Golden City came back from second and third-set losses to defeat visiting College Heights Christian in girls’ volleyball Monday.
The Eagles won 25-17, 15-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-13.
Addie Lawrence paced the Cougars with 19 kills, followed by Lauren Ukena with 15 and Lindsay Griesemer 11. Griesemer also had 22 digs. In addition, Maddy Colin collected 42 assists and 5 aces.
Cavalier netters defeat Carl Junction
Thomas Jefferson won its eighth girls’ tennis match in nine outings Monday with a 7-2 win against Carl Junction at the Millennium tennis courts.
Allison Ding defeated Naiyah Wurdeman 8-2 in the No.1 singles match, while Ding combined with Jenna Jeyaraj in upending Jenna Besperat and Shirley Sherwood 8-3 in No. 1 doubles.
Thomas Jefferson will play at Lamar at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Webb City tennis shuts out Monett
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City lost only 12 games in sweeping past visiting Monett 9-0 in girls tennis on Monday.
The Cardinals, led by Kirsalyn Hood’s 8-4 defeat over Meagan Hull at No. 1, had three shutout matches in singles and lost only nine games in all six matches.
In doubles, Hood combined with Kinzlea Smith in toppling Hull and Vayla Smith 8-3 at No. 1. The Cardinals never lost a game at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles.
