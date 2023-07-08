Golfer Tradgon McCrae eagled his final hole of round 1 to finish with a 5-under 66 and set the stage for possible back-to-back championships in the 75th Ozark Amateur on Saturday at Schifferdecker Golf Course.
McCrae, the Mid-America Intercollegate Athletic Association Golfer of the Year for Missouri Southern, shot a 3-under 32 on the back nine, including an eagle on the par 5 number 18 hole. McCrae, of Hays, Kansas, also recorded a birdie on number 14.
Teeing off in the second grouping of 188 golfers at 6:50 a.m., McCrae opened the day with a birdie on the par 5 number 1 hole before again logging a birdie on number 3. He suffered his only bogey of the day on the par 4 number 8 hole before recovering with a birdie on the par three ninth hole to close out the front nine with a 2-under 34.
McCrae talked about his strong finish with the eagle on number 18 to finish the day.
"I finally hit a good drive," McCrae said. "I'd been hitting my driver left all day and I finally hit one right. I really didn't hit a lot of putts, but it was good to finish off with an eagle and get to 5-under. I think it was a good, solid round."
McCrae said his drive came to within about 100 yards of the cup on the 470-yard hole. He managed to hit the ball within eight feet of the stick on his second shot and sank the putt for the eagle.
McCrae's only misstep of the day was his bogey on number 8.
"I hit a bad drive, way, way left into the tall grass, hacked it out, hit a chip shot and two-putted for the bogey. It was my only mistake today," McCrae said
He said he knows what it will take to close out the win tomorrow.
"If the putter can get warm tomorrow, I don't see why I can't go low and possibly win it," McCrae said.
If McCrae hopes to repeat as champ, he'll have to stave off four golfers who are just one stroke behind at 67. That list includes Icem Brewer, who McCrae defeated last year in a two-hole playoff.
Brewer logged a 33 on the front nine and followed with a 34 on the back nine.
Brewer, like McCrae recorded an eagle on number 18 and was one of six players on the day to take advantage of a favorable wind on the hole. Also logging eagles on number 18 were Erin Campbell (39,36) Tyler Fergason (39,40), Kyler Cook (41,35) and Stephen May (39,39).
Also turning in a 67 were Austin Carter (33,34), Taylor Lansford (34,33), and Collin New (32,35).
Two golfers came in at 68, including William Rader (34,34) and Bryce Benson (33,35).
Within reach are three golfers with 69 each after the first round. Brent Wilson (35, 34), Austin Karnes (34,35), and Kyler Brown (35,34) will all look to move closer to the lead when play resumes Sunday with eight flights including the championship flight.
