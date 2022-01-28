There's tradition.
But then fairness.
Fans and analysts of the NFL are back and forth with opinions on the overtime rules.
Should both teams get to possess the ball no matter what?
Or, should the defense keep its opponent out of the end zone in order to give their offense a shot?
The tradition is that the NFL has always had this sudden death overtime style. It hasn't always been the same rules, but ever since 1974 when they began playing an overtime period, there has always been a sudden-death element.
Obviously, the concern with fairness is that the team that wins the coin toss ultimately seems to get the upperhand at winning the game.
Rick Wilson, professor of Management Science and Information Systems at Oklahoma State University, can see both sides of the spectrum.
"There's a lot to be said for tradition," Wilson said. "Tradition has always been sudden death. Unfortunately, that can lead to situations like we just had with the Chiefs winning without the Bills ever touching the ball."
Wilson has spent 31 years in the Management Science and Information Systems department at OSU. He has spent the past 20 years as the department chair. Wilson teaches classes on analytics with a specialty in sports analytics.
While he said he can see both sides, he leans towards the idea of equity.
"The punch line is: College football overtime is fair," Wilson said, "where the NFL overtime rules aren't."
But does it have to be about fairness?
I'm not sure it does.
In an NFL game, you've already had 60 minutes to get your shot to win the game. Once you hit overtime, it's sudden death.
Since the most recent rule change in 2010, where a field goal no longer wins the game on first possession and only a touchdown does, the team that wins the coin flip is 86-67-10.
"It's a small advantage but still statistically significant to win the coin toss," Wilson said.
Now — on limited numbers — the winner of the coin flip is 10-1 in the playoffs.
"It's a small number, but 10 out of 11 games is still compelling," he said.
A veteran at his own game — the analytical side of things — Wilson has done his research on overtime results. Back in 2006, he and a colleague did a study to see if there was any advantage to starting with the ball in overtime of a college football game or not. Wilson says he did the study over in 2020 to see if his findings were any different.
"My research showed there was no difference," Wilson said. "Both times I did the study, I found there was no correlation between starting with the ball and who won the game."
If we want the NFL to change the rules, what do we change them to?
Do we just play a 10-minute timed period where both teams possess the ball until time runs out?
If so, what do we do when that 10-minute period runs out and the teams are still tied? We certainly don't want to force the players to play another 10-minute period. Now we're getting into the concern of their health by playing so much extra time.
Do we switch to college rules?
Allowing two NFL teams to go toe-to-toe from the 25-yard line would be an offensive nightmare. Add to it the fact that college teams now have a two-point conversion battle after the game reaches triple overtime. Each team just takes their turn going for a two-point conversion from the two-yard-line from triple overtime and on.
You'd see way too many overtime games that resulted in six, seven and maybe even more extra periods.
"I would hate to see a competition of two-point conversions," Wilson said. "That would be silly."
This past college football season actually saw a nine-overtime game between Penn State and Illinois. Imagine how many times we would see this between pro teams with a wider array of options and weapons from the two-yard line.
Maybe the solution is a mix of the two. Trying to preserve the NFL tradition while still giving the other team a shot.
"If they wanted to adopt the philosophy of college football, I would say to start their own," Wilson said.
"I would say no kickoff. ... That's one of the most dangerous plays in the game anyway and something they've discussed removing already. So I say get rid of that. Start from your own 40. ... One could make the case to start anywhere between the 25 and 40 to make the offense drive around 65 yards to score."
If you look back at the Sunday night game between the Chiefs and Bills specifically, I think there are a couple notes to remember.
There were 19 total possessions during regulation. Seven of those resulted in zero points. That's nearly 37% of drives that ended without a score. If you add in the Chiefs' three field goal drives, that makes makes it 10 out of 19 possessions that would not have ended an overtime period.
This was one of the most efficient games we've seen in a long time. There were no turnovers. There were only four penalties. Both quarterbacks threw for over 300 yards and at least three TDs.
This was some of the best football you could watch and there were still over 50% of possessions that would not have ended an overtime period.
It certainly may get more difficult when the game is on the line and you have to stop them to win, but what else are you trying to do for four entire quarters?
The game of football is played a specific way. The game doesn't automatically change when you get to overtime. It doesn't change when you're in the playoffs. The main goal is always the same: Score more than the other team and you win.
Sometimes that requires stopping a team in overtime.
This is the best of the best. If you want to be the best, you have to do the difficult things.
"As professional athletes, they are expected to perform at a higher level," Wilson said.
What do you say? Tradition or equity?
I'll stick with tradition.
