Trout season opened in Kansas on Nov. 1.
More than 30 waters are being stocked with rainbow trout, according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.
Trout will be stocked regularly throughout the season, which ends April 15.
Starting this year, Kansas youth 15 and younger can purchase a youth trout permit for $7 — half of the adult permit price — which will allow youth to keep five trout in select waters. Anglers 16 and older who fish for trout must have a $14.50 trout permit and a fishing license, unless exempt. All anglers with a trout permit may keep five trout per day unless the water is posted otherwise.
For more information on trout fishing in Kansas, permits and stocking schedules, visit ksoutdoors.com/Fishing/Special-Fishing-Programs-for-You/Trout-Fishing-Program.
