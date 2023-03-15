The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering several classes in advance on spring turkey season.
Turkey Hunting Basics
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23.
Where: Virtual.
Details: Experienced instructors will offer information on wildlife identification, habits and habitats, regulations, safety, hunting strategies, equipment and game care. Also discussed will be some basics, such as picking a spot, actual hunting and cleaning the bird.
Go to https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/190637 to register.
Spring Turkey Hunting Basics
When: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25.
Where: Andy Dalton Shooting Range, 4897 N. Farm Road 61, Ash Grove.
Details: Experienced instructors will cover wildlife identification, habits and habitats, regulations, safety, hunting strategies, equipment and game care. They also will cover safety, scouting, calling, proper setup, shotgun ballistics and much more.
For information, call 417-742-4361.
