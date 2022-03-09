The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering several programs for Southwest Missouri turkey hunters in advance of spring turkey season. 

Turkey Hunting and Calling

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 24.

Where: Jay Henges Shooting Range, 1100 Antire Road in High Ridge, Missouri, near Eureka.

Details: Talk turkey and turkey hunting with professional caller and hunter Keith Wahlig. He will discuss calling tips and techniques for beginners as well as provide advanced instruction. We will then discuss how to apply calling in real turkey hunting situations, exploring different scenarios that hunters often encounter. The event is free. Register at 

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/182793

Learn to hunt turkeys

When: 8:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 26

Where: Andy Dalton Shooting Range, 4897 N. Farm Road 61, near Ash Grove.

Details: Discover the basics of turkey hunting. The program will cover safety, scouting, calling, proper setup, shotgun ballistics and more. Registration ends March 25. The program is free. To register, go to https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/181327

Patterning your shotgun for turkey hunting

When: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31

Where: Virtual program

Details: If you are interested in learning how to pattern your shotgun so you can successfully harvest a turkey, this event will cover everything you need to know. Registration with a valid email is required. The WebEx link to join this virtual program with be sent out the day before the program. Register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/182848. The program is free.

Turkey Hunting 101

When: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5.

Where: Virtual

Details: Discuss the challenges of hunting turkeys, and tactics and gear to use. Registration with a valid email is required. Registered participants will receive the program link both the day before and day of the program. Register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/182740. The program is free.

