The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering several programs for Southwest Missouri turkey hunters in advance of spring turkey season.
Turkey Hunting and Calling
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 24.
Where: Jay Henges Shooting Range, 1100 Antire Road in High Ridge, Missouri, near Eureka.
Details: Talk turkey and turkey hunting with professional caller and hunter Keith Wahlig. He will discuss calling tips and techniques for beginners as well as provide advanced instruction. We will then discuss how to apply calling in real turkey hunting situations, exploring different scenarios that hunters often encounter. The event is free. Register at
https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/182793.
Learn to hunt turkeys
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 26
Where: Andy Dalton Shooting Range, 4897 N. Farm Road 61, near Ash Grove.
Details: Discover the basics of turkey hunting. The program will cover safety, scouting, calling, proper setup, shotgun ballistics and more. Registration ends March 25. The program is free. To register, go to https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/181327.
Patterning your shotgun for turkey hunting
When: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31
Where: Virtual program
Details: If you are interested in learning how to pattern your shotgun so you can successfully harvest a turkey, this event will cover everything you need to know. Registration with a valid email is required. The WebEx link to join this virtual program with be sent out the day before the program. Register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/182848. The program is free.
Turkey Hunting 101
When: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5.
Where: Virtual
Details: Discuss the challenges of hunting turkeys, and tactics and gear to use. Registration with a valid email is required. Registered participants will receive the program link both the day before and day of the program. Register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/182740. The program is free.
