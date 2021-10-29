The Carl Junction Bulldogs’ football season came to an end on Friday night against the Hillcrest Hornets after a hard-fought 24-14 loss in the first round of the Class 4 District 6 playoffs.
The game started out as a defensive slugfest, with neither team able to make much traction in the first half. A scoreless first quarter quickly turned into a 7-3 game at halftime with Carl Junction holding the advantage.
Despite a strong defensive showing, a familiar foe returned against the Bulldogs early in the game: turnovers.
“I thought we competed, but we just couldn’t get out of our own way,” CJ head coach Doug Buckmaster said. “Too many turnovers and missed tackles. Hillcrest played a good football game. You have to overcome adversity, and tonight we didn’t do that, but hopefully we learned some lessons that will help us somewhere in life.”
Coming into the night having had nine passes intercepted in the past two games, the Bulldogs once again struggled with ball security as they surrendered two interceptions and a lost fumble in the first half alone.
One of those interceptions came after a blocked punt by Braxton Dodds with just 12 seconds left in the second quarter. With one timeout remaining, the Bulldogs had just enough time to get into field goal range, but instead gave the football right back to Hillcrest before heading into the half.
Giveaways would be the recurring theme for Carl Junction the rest of the game as it suffered a whopping eight total turnovers – four interceptions and four lost fumbles. Nearly all of them came in key situations — such as the opening kickoff of the second half, or during a strong offensive drive that advanced deep into Hornet territory.
Midway through the third quarter, the Bulldogs decided to take a different approach and replaced quarterback Dexter Merrell with junior Nathan Planchon. Planchon energized the offense and got them inside the Hornet 10-yard line before the Bulldogs coughed up yet another fumble.
“We did a lot of good things this year,” Buckmaster said. “We lacked depth in a lot of areas, and it was hard for us. We’d play a great first half and just get a little worn out. I’m still proud of them. They did a lot of good things, they played hard and they competed.”
Despite all the turnovers Hillcrest only managed to have a three-point lead in the fourth quarter — a testament to a strong Bulldogs defense that kept them in the game until the very end.
Carter Kennedy and Braxton Dodds both had key sacks, and Josh Cory and Chance Benford made big tackles. Benford also helped man the Bulldogs offense with over 50 rushing yards on the night.
The play that really brought the Bulldogs back to within striking distance came midway through the fourth quarter as they trailed by by 10. Needing a quick score, the Bulldogs returned a punt to their own 17 before Planchon hit Jordon Woodruff for an 83-yard touchdown pass.
With the momentum squarely in their favor, the Bulldogs defense followed up their offensive firepower with a quick three-and-out of the Hornets. With just over five minutes left in the game, the Bulldogs had the chance to go down the field and take the lead. However, they then lost a fumble, which led to another Hillcrest touchdown that all but put the nail in the coffin.
“The one thing this team will have next year that they didn’t have this year is experience,” Buckmaster said. “We’ll lose some guys up front on both sides, but we’ll have a lot of depth and many returning starters that we can build on.”
Carl Junction finishes its season with a 3-7 record.
“I appreciate and love every one of these guys,” Buckmaster said. “They played hard and competed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.