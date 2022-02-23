There will be two hikes at Prairie State Park in March.
The Missouri Department of Conservation will hold its monthly hike at the park from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 12.
Volunteer Naturalist Sandy Vaughn will lead the hike, which will begin at the park visitor center. Bring a sack lunch and water and dress for the weather. The hike is five miles and rated moderate in difficultly.
For details, and to reserve a spot, call 417-888-4237.
The park also holds guided hikes on the first Saturday of most months.
The next of those is at 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 5, starting at the Regal Tallgrass Prairie Nature Center. Hikers should be prepared for at least a 2-mile trek over uneven terrain. Since we won’t know the location of the bison until the morning of the event, bringing water and snacks and wearing sturdy footwear is recommended. Again, dress for the weather. Masks are recommended for the unvaccinated.
Registration for this event is required, and there is a limit of 25 participants. Call 417-843-6711 to register or for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.