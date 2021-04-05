CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carl Junction baseball team plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth to claim a 10-9 win over Neosho in the first day of the Bill O’Dell Tournament on Monday.
A single by Alex Baker in the bottom of the sixth saw Drew Beyer and Noah Southern score to give the Bulldogs the one-run lead. The top of the seventh saw CJ reliever Carson Johnson strike out three straight batters to bring the game to a close.
The Bulldogs faced a 6-3 deficit through three complete before scoring four in the fourth for a brief 7-6 advantage. The Wildcats added two runs in the top of the fifth, and then CJ tied the game at 8 with one more run in the bottom of the inning.
Johnson was credited the win after tossing 4 1/3 innings, limiting Neosho to one earned run and six hits while striking out six. Dylan Eck started the game and surrendered five earned runs and six hits while striking out four in 2 2/3 innings.
The Bulldogs (7-2) finished with 12 hits in the game and were led by Dylan Eck, who went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Baker went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Carson Johnson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Southern homered for two RBIs.
Neosho, totaling 12 hits as well, had four players log two hits apiece in Wyatt Keplar, Eli Zar, Chase Flynn and Wyatt Shadwick. Shadwick also recorded a team-high two RBIs.
Starter Lane Yost went five innings and surrendered six earned runs and nine hits while striking out two. Reliver River Brill came on in the sixth and allowed two earned runs on three hits.
Both teams continue play in the Bill O’Dell Tournament on Tuesday, with Neosho playing Nevada at 4:30 p.m. and Carl Junction playing Mount Vernon at 7 p.m.
