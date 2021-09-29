Cpl. Tyler Green will be the new Jasper County Conservation Agent starting Oct. 1.
The Webb City native is a 2004 graduate of Webb City High School and a 2008 graduate of Missouri Southern State University.
“Jasper County was where I learned to love Missouri’s abundant natural resources, so I’m thrilled to be back here protecting them,” Green said.
Green has nine years of conservation agent experience prior to his current assignment in Jasper County. His previous assignments were in Cedar, Knox, and Buchanan counties. Prior to that, he was also a volunteer in MDC’s Protection Branch.
He will work alongside fellow Jasper County Conservation Agent Cpl. Will Carr.
Both Green and Carr work out of their homes. Green can be reached at 417-385-8224 and Carr can be reached at 417-736-5106.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.