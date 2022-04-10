WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Big performances at the plate by Jordan Fitzpatrick and Tommy Stevenson weren’t enough for the Missouri Southern baseball team as it fell 11-3 to No. 4 Central Missouri on Sunday afternoon at Crane Stadium.
The MIAA-leading Mules (29-4, 22-1) completed a series sweep of the Lions (23-15, 13-10) with Sunday’s triumph.
Central jumped out to a 4-0 lead by the end of the third inning before MSSU began to put together a rally attempt in fourth and fifth innings.
The top of the fourth saw Fitzpatrick lead off with double down the line in right field before Stevenson singled to advance Fitzpatrick to third. That set up Matt Miller, who plated Fitzpatrick on a groundout to second base to give the Lions their first run of the ballgame.
Southern’s half of the fifth saw Fitzpatrick log a double with two outs in the frame, and then Stevenson blasted a two-run home run to left center to pull the Lions to within one run of the Mules.
However, it was all UCM from there. The Mules responded immediately with three runs in the bottom of the fifth and then gained more separation with two-run showings in the sixth and eighth innings.
MSSU tallied eight hits in the game. Fitzpatrick finished 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored, while Stevenson finished 2 for 5 with a home run, two RBI and one run scored. Henry Kusiak, Case Tucker and Chayton Beck recorded one single apiece.
For Central Missouri, John Prudhom homered twice and finished with a game-high six RBI. Jack Schark also homered, while Brennen van Breusegen finished 3 for 4 with three RBI and two runs scored.
MSSU starter Cole Woods was charged with the loss after surrendering six earned runs and seven hits in five innings of work. Cale McCallister, Ryan Paschal, Chase Beiter and Steen Lane each tossed in relief for the Lions.
UCM starter Jacob Merithew went 3 2/3 innings and allowed one earned run and three hits while striking out three. Tyler Rardin relieved Merithew in the fourth and was credited with the win despite allowing two earned runs and two hits in just 1 1/3 innings of work.
Relievers Harrison Babbitt, Tyler Kotsis and Cole LaLonde tossed a combined four scoreless innings in relief for the Miules.
Southern, positioned in sixth place in the MIAA standings, will resume conference play on Tuesday when it takes on Rogers State at 3 p.m. in Claremore, Oklahoma. The Lions have gone 1-1 against the Hillcats so far this season, having suffered 9-7 extra-innings loss on March 15 before claiming a lopsided 25-2 win on March 29.
