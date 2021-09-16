Two perennial football powers in the Central Ozark Conference will clash on Friday night as the Carthage Tigers (3-0) host the Webb City Cardinals (2-1) in a Week 4 contest at David Haffner Stadium in Carthage.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
The matchup will feature the COC’s two reigning co-champions. It will also be a rematch of last season’s Class 5 District 6 championship game, which saw the Cardinals run away with a 42-21 victory in Carthage. The two teams did not meet in the 2020 regular season due to their Week 4 contest being canceled by COVID-19 quarantines for Carthage.
In games not played against one another, Carthage and Webb City are a combined 95-10 (CHS 44-5, WCHS 51-5) since 2017. The Cardinals are 4-0 against the Tigers in that span.
“I would say it’s probably one of the longest-standing rivalries that we have,” Webb City head coach John Roderique said. “I think what makes it such a good game is just the quality of both programs. If you look back historically over the last several years, both teams have been highly competitive and don’t have very many losses. … There’s been a lot of pride in both programs and a lot of good players.”
“This is a game that obviously gets a lot of people talking every year,” Carthage head coach Jon Guidie said. “But I think — and Webb City probably feels the same way — that you have to treat it as business as usual. You try to keep your guys focused and come out with our preparation just like we do every week. Sometimes I think you can overhype it a little bit, but I think these guys are hopefully focused and grounded and taking their preparations seriously.”
The Tigers take an unblemished record into Week 4 after picking up wins of 49-14 over Ozark, 28-0 over Carl Junction and 71-14 over Neosho.
Carthage is accounting for 489 yards of offense per game while limiting its opponents to 197.7 yards.
The bulk of the Tigers’ offensive production has come in the run game, with junior running back Luke Gall totaling 639 yards and nine touchdowns on 44 carries and senior quarterback Caden Kabance totaling 238 yards and six touchdowns on 35 carries.
Kabance has also completed 14 of 22 passes for 212 yards and one touchdown in the early season.
“Honestly I think he’s been fantastic,” Guidie said of Kabance. “The way he’s handled himself and the situation … he comes to work every single day and practices hard. He runs our offense very well, and you can see progress every day. We haven’t had to use him a lot in the passing game, but I think he’s coming into his own here at the right time.”
The Carthage defense has also been firm in the early season, holding opponents to 9.3 points per game. The Tigers’ starting unit has allowed just one touchdown.
Likewise, the Cardinals have momentum going into Friday after bouncing back from a 41-40 setback against Joplin in Week 1 with back-to-back wins. Webb City earned a 49-20 win over Neosho in Week 2 and then a 56-20 win over Republic last Friday.
Head coach John Roderique picked up his 300th career win with Webb City last week as the Cardinals handed Republic its first blemish of the season.
“A lot of people have reached out to congratulate me and the program, and that’s been really special,” Roderique said. “Of course, we’re moving on. It’s nice to get that out of the way I guess and focus on one at a time like we try to do.”
Webb City senior running backs Dupree Jackson and Cade Wilson have 458 and 285 yards rushing, respectively, as well as 13 combined touchdowns. Senior quarterback Cohl Vaden has completed 13 of 25 passes for 213 yards and four touchdowns, and junior William Hayes has hauled in seven passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns.
“We don’t run the same offense (as Carthage), but we both have the same mindset,” Roderique said. “We want to control the game with our offense, control the line of scrimmage. … First downs are going to be important. If either team is getting five yards pretty regularly on first down, then it’s going to be a long night for the other defense.”
