ROGERS, Ark. — The United Soccer League recently announced a partnership with USL Arkansas to bring a professional men’s and women’s soccer club to Northwest Arkansas and a build a stadium that can house 5,000 fans in Rogers.
USL Arkansas is led by co-founders Chris Martinovic and Warren Smith.
Martinovic, a long-time business executive in Northwest Arkansas, has a lifelong passion for soccer, according to the announcement, and Smith has a track record in building teams and stadiums across the country.
“As a former player, I am delighted to bring professional soccer to Northwest Arkansas, a region that so richly deserves it,” Martinovic said in a statement. “I have seen firsthand the power of soccer in bringing communities together, and I am excited about the positive impact this club will have on our region.”
Founded in 2010 and based in Tampa, Florida, the United Soccer League currently features 24 men’s professional teams each playing a 34-game regular season from March to October and receives Division II sanctioning from the U.S. Soccer Federation.
In the statement USL said its championship teams average more than 5,000 fans per game with teams such as Louisville City SC, New Mexico United, Sacramento Republic, and Indy Eleven regularly drawing more than 10,000 fans per game.
“USL Arkansas represents a new chapter in the USL story,” said USL Deputy CEO and Chief Real Estate Officer Justin Papadakis in a statement. “Northwest Arkansas is a rapidly growing region with a vibrant community, making it the perfect location for this expansion. We have successfully partnered with Warren in numerous markets and his experience coupled with Chris’ passion for his community are the perfect ingredients to create something special for this emerging region. We can’t wait to see the positive impact this club and their teams will have on the local community and beyond.”
USL Arkansas also said in the announcement that it is committed to developing a 5,000+ seat multi-purpose stadium in the Pinnacle Hills entertainment district in Rogers.
“I have been visiting my family here for 33 years and have watched how this community punches above its weight class creating a dynamic place to live, work, and to play,” Smith said in a statement.
USL Arkansas also said it has begun a listening session campaign to learn from the community what it wants to see from their club. The official team name, colors, and branding will be developed through this process and over the months to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.