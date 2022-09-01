The Missouri Southern football team was within striking distance of No. 14 Nebraska-Kearney for most of the night but ultimately suffered a 24-7 setback in its MIAA season opener on Thursday at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
The Lopers closed the game with 17 unanswered points but didn’t hold better than a one-possession lead until the midway point of the fourth quarter.
“That’s a huge positive,” second-year MSSU head coach Atiba Bradley said. “Our guys are continuing to play hard, continuing to play with passion. We just have to find a way to direct that passion into positive passion, positive energy.
“Too many times we shot ourselves in the foot because the passion took over. Our emotional stability was not there, and we’ll get that corrected.”
MSSU was hindered by eight consecutive scoreless drives to close the game as well as five penalties that cost it a total of 54 yards.
Among the positives takeaways for the Lions was their defensive unit which limited a potent UNK offense to just 17 points.
“That group laid it out there,” Bradley said of his defense. “You could see the cramps, you could see the exhaustion in their bodies. There were a couple of guys who took every snap on defense. I can not be more proud of that group.
“No, that was the good. But we have to tackle better. We had way too many missed tackles, way too many yards after first contact, way too many guys leaving their feet and throwing their shoulders — things we don’t teach in practice. … If we tackle better, we probably give up 10 points rather than 17.”
Lopers QB TJ Davis, the returning MIAA Player of the Year and Harlon Hill award runner-up, was limited to 44 yards through the air but managed to rush for 129 yards on 20 carries. The bulk of UNK’s offensive production came via the run as it amassed 331 rushing yards.
The Lopers held just a 10-7 lead at halftime and had a pair of opportunities to increase the advantage with a pair of field goal attempts in the first 17 ½ minutes of the second half. But they missed on attempts from 36 and 35 yards, allowing the Lions to hang around late with just a 3-point deficit.
However, the flood gates finally started to open for UNK at the 9:55-mark of the fourth quarter when a pass by quarterback Dawson Herl was intercepted by Darius Swanson and returned 20 yards for a touchdown.
The score gave UNK its first two-possession lead of the night at 17-7.
The Lopers put the final nail in the coffin five minutes later on a 32-yard TD scamper by Zane Schawang, extending the lead to 17 points. MSSU’s final drive advanced inside the UNK 30 before the Lions turned the ball over on downs.
“Call me an optimist, but I never think I’m out of it,” Bradley said. “You could see on that last drive that I still wanted my offense to operate in a two-minute mode and score. Anything can happen. … It didn’t turn out that way for us this time. Really that last score kind of broke our backs a bit. But we always feel like we’re in it and will always play like we’re in it.”
It was a bit of a shaky start to the night for the Lions when Jeremiah Hawkins fumbled the football on the opening kickoff return. MSSU managed to jump back on the ball to retain possession. But then on Southern’s first offensive play, a flea-flicker attempt saw Herl deliver a deep pass that fell in the breadbasket of an open receiver, Jonathon Watts, who couldn’t haul in the football for what would have been a long-yardage gain and potentially a TD.
Southern’s opening drive eventually ended with a punt.
The Lopers capitalized on the defensive stop by marching 85 yards in 10 plays for a TD on their first offensive series. Montrez Jackson plunged into the end zone on a 5-yard run to put MSSU in a 7-0 hole.
MSSU came up emptyhanded on its first two offensive drives. However, a defensive highlight wound up being the spark the Lions needed to get on the scoreboard late in the first quarter.
After an interception by junior cornerback Dylan Bolden, the MSSU offense had favorable starting field position at the UNK 15. Just a few plays later, Herl found paydirt on a short run to make it a 7-7 ballgame with 17 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
The Lopers reclaimed the lead on a 46-yard field goal by Junior Gonzalez with 4:09 remaining in the second quarter. UNK had an opportunity to extend the lead even more before the break but were stopped at the MSSU 1 as the first half expired.
Southern finished with 187 yards of total offense and was led by Herl, who completed 12 of 27 passes for 105 yards with one interception. He also had 25 yards and a TD via the run game.
Joplin native Nathan Glades led the team with 47 rushing yards on 14 carries. Chris Bourdeaux hauled in a pair of catches for 54 yards.
Senior linebacker Richard Jordan Jr. led the Lions on defense with 16 tackles and two tackles for loss, while Carthage product Colton Winder and Coleman Booker added eight and seven tackles, respectively.
PLAY UNDER REVIEW
In the first season of the MIAA adopting instant replay review, MSSU had its first coach’s challenge in program history late in the fourth quarter. Bradley threw the challenge flag to call for a review of a fourth-down play that officials ruled MSSU short of a first down.
Officials checked the video replay from under a tent on the home sideline and convened for less than three minutes before deeming that the call on the field should stand.
“It’s what the game has become,” Bradley said. “The MIAA is constantly trying to push the envelope. The MIAA wants to be the best when it comes to Division II. They don’t even want to be matched. So going to instant replay is just another feather in our cap of being the best Division II league in the country.
UP NEXT
Southern hits the road to take on Northeastern State on Sept. 10 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. UNK plays host to Pittsburg State next Thursday in Kearney, Nebraska.
