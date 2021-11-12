CARTHAGE, Mo. — Cohl Vaden plunged into the end zone for the final go-ahead score of the night before sprinting up and down the visiting sideline in celebration with his Webb City teammates.
The senior quarterback had enough adrenaline coursing through his veins to run all the way back to Webb City if needed — district championship plaque in hand.
“The feeling of that (celebration) was crazy,” Vaden said. “I mean, I lost my Nana in the past year, and that was all I was thinking about. And seeing all of the fans and all of Webb City behind me, it was just really fun. Had to feel it.”
The Webb City football team had been seeking its first statement win all season long before getting it at the opportune time on Friday night.
Vaden’s 4-yard touchdown run broke a tie with 27 seconds remaining and ultimately lifted the fourth-ranked Cardinals to a 28-21 upset victory over second-ranked Carthage in the Class 5 District 6 championship game at David Haffner Stadium.
The triumph secured a 22nd district title for Webb City (8-3) and avenged a 42-14 setback to Carthage (10-1) from Week 4 of the regular season. The Cardinals advance to the Class 5 state quarterfinals to take on Lebanon, a 56-26 victor over Glendale, next Friday at 7 p.m. in Webb City.
“I just told them (Webb City players) how proud I am of them,” Cardinals head coach John Roderique said. “When we played here before, we weren’t a very good football team. Through the course of the season, we’ve become a little bit better and a little bit better over time. I told them it’s kind of like life is sometimes. You show up and you just have to battle every single day of your life.”
“I thought they (the Cardinals) were the more physical team up front on both sides,” Carthage head coach Jon Guidie said. “Our defense played well enough to win the football game. Offensively, we just were not the same team up front that we have been, and we have to give credit to them for that too.”
Webb City trailed by as many as 14 points before closing the contest on a 28-7 surge.
The Cardinals’ first go-ahead score came midway through the fourth thanks to some heroics by Vaden.
Webb City marched inside the Carthage 20-yard line before a sack by Micah Lindsay and then an offensive penalty forced Webb City into a third-and-long situation from near midfield. The ensuing play saw Vaden keep the ball on a run up the middle, and after nearly being dragged down by a Carthage defender, he popped back up to his feet for a 49-yard TD run that put the Cardinals up 21-14 with 6:36 to play.
Carthage, which had been held scoreless on six consecutive drives up to that point, finally found its groove again offensively as it marched 63 yards in five plays and tied the game on a 24-yard TD scamper by junior running back Luke Gall.
Following a quick three-and-out for the Webb City offense, Carthage reclaimed possession at its own 36 with an opportunity to reclaim the lead late in the fourth quarter. However, on the second play of the drive, a fumble by quarterback Caden Kabance was scooped up by Webb City to set up the Cardinals for their 60-yard TD drive.
“We missed a few opportunities, missed a lot of shots,” Guidie said. “That happens sometimes. … Again, we just didn’t play well enough up front to continue that momentum.”
An interception by Webb City’s Dante Washington with less than 15 seconds left iced the win for the Cardinals.
“I thought our kids were going to play hard,” Roderique said. “I thought we played a lot harder this night than we did in the regular season. … There’s not very many games you go into where you think you don’t have a chance. If you do, you probably shouldn’t be doing this.”
Max Williams made a couple of key plays that allowed Carthage to build an early 14-point lead.
The senior defensive end had two fumble recoveries on Webb City’s first two offensive possessions, with both leading to Carthage touchdowns on the other end.
Williams’ first takeaway led to a 33-yard scoring drive for the Tigers that was capped by a 1-yard TD run by Kabance.
Then on the second play of the Cardinals’ second drive, a fumble on a handoff exchange between Vaden and Jackson saw Williams scoop up the football and go 33 yards for a TD on the return.
All of a sudden, Carthage held a 14-0 advantage just 5 1/2 minutes into the game.
Webb City — unlike it’s first outing against Carthage in the regular season — quickly made up for its early miscues.
The Cardinals’ third drive went 68 yards in nine plays before running back Cade Wilson reached paydirt on a short run. The point-after kick missed, preserving a 14-6 Carthage lead late in the first quarter.
Carthage’s ensuing drive was stymied when a fourth-down pass by Kabance fell incomplete to result in a turnover on downs at the WC 35-yard line.
The Cardinals took advantage of the stop five plays later when Vaden hit Washington for a 38-yard TD pass. After a two-point run by Jackson, Webb City found itself in a 14-14 tie at the 11:28-mark of the second period.
Both teams went scoreless in the final 11 1/2 minutes of the half to take the deadlocked score into intermission.
Cade Wilson paced the Webb City offense 150 yards and a TD on 24 carries. Vaden added 74 yards and two TDs on eight carries.
For Carthage, Gall amassed 133 yards and a TD on 18 rushes while Kabance recorded 88 yards and a TD on 15 carries.
