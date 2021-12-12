BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Brothers Drew and Draven VanGilder were crowned individual champions and helped lead the Joplin wrestling team to a third-place finish at the Bentonville West Invitational on Saturday.
The Eagles, with seven top-five finishers overall, finished with 113.5 team points. Heritage won the team title with 194.5 points while Bentonville came in second with 186 points in the 14-team event.
Drew and Draven, competing at at the 170- and 195-pound weight class, respectively, both went 4-0 en route to their individual titles.
Drew picked up three consecutive falls before he claimed an 11-6 decision over Kenneth Lewis of Bentonville in the finals.
Draven registered a pair of falls to open the day and then edged Zane Garner of Heritage with a 4-3 decision in the sudden-victory round of his semifinal match. He went on to claim a 12-8 decision over Andrew Williamson of Bentonville in the finals.
Joplin had one other finalist in Brayden Thomas (182), who logged three falls before having to forfeit his finals match against Brian Flores of Rogers.
Other top-five finishers for the Eagles included Freddy Cerrato-Martinez (third at 126), Jack Stanley (fifth at 160), Travis Shofler (fourth at 220) and Gunner Price (fifth at 285).
Alex Short (132) came in sixth, while Orion Norris (138) and Johnathon Burke (145) both placed seventh.
Joplin plays host to Carthage in a dual on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
